Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.89. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.