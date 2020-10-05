Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.65.

NYSE:FL opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 835.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,961 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

