ValuEngine Lowers Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FHI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Federated Hermes from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.
Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $641,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
