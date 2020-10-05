ValuEngine Lowers Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FHI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Federated Hermes from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $641,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

