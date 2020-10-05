Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $41.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 58.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 452,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.