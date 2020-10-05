Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.64.

EPD stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $15,345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,401,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,021,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

