Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

AMBA opened at $51.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.08. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,794 shares of company stock worth $941,362. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

