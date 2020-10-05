James J. Filler Buys 200 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $13,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,988,154.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $67.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $378.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

