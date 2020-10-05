Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Acquires 2,803 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $13,958.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,566,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $12,017.72.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $20,109.24.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $7,790.55.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $7,868.30.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,269 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $6,497.28.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 1,269 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $6,662.25.

Tiptree stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. Tiptree Inc has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 119.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter worth $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 36.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

