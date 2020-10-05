Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIGL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

RIGL opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $396.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

