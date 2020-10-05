Insider Buying: Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Michael Henry bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.93 million, a PE ratio of 621.00 and a beta of 1.65. Tilly’s Inc has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $135.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 224.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

