Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after buying an additional 813,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 453.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 205,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

