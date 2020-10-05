Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms have commented on CLW. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 348.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLW opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

