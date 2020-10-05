Frank R. Tweddle Sells 5,000 Shares of Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Stock

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$14,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,505.15.

Frank R. Tweddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Frank R. Tweddle sold 5,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total transaction of C$17,350.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Frank R. Tweddle sold 2,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.42, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

Shares of BCM opened at C$3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.80 million and a PE ratio of -23.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.33. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.17.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

