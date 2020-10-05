Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 142.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Overstock.com by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $77.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com Inc has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

