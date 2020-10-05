Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 653,994 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 653,994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP opened at $6.12 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

