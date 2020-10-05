Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRRM. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

