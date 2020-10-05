Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 817.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 119,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $98,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 6,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $756,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,714 shares of company stock worth $43,824,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $126.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

