Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.63. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.