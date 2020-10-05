Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

TPTX opened at $88.19 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $90.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

