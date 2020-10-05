Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 294,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 90.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.