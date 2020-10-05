Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 205,593 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Laredo Petroleum worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 81.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 151,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPI stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

