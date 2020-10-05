TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

