Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Hold

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Rush Enterprises shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 12th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $7,944,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 218.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

