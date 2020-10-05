Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

WABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. Research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

