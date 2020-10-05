Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NVIDIA (NVDA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):

10/2/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $525.00.

9/15/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $541.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

9/15/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $480.00 to $500.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $570.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $530.00 to $620.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $528.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $520.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $540.00.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $585.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $528.00.

9/2/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BofA Securities from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $535.00 to $605.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $405.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $415.00 to $545.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $475.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $461.00 to $528.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $405.00 to $450.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $507.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $335.00.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $415.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $384.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BofA Securities from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $410.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $500.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

8/20/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $392.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $425.00 to $565.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $450.00 to $540.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $430.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $420.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $315.00 to $405.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $370.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $450.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $460.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BofA Securities from $460.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $522.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $336.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,143 shares of company stock valued at $89,480,879 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,663.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after buying an additional 1,110,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

