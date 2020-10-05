Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.14.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$39.47 on Monday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$40.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -182.73.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.00 million.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

