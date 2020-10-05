Brokers Offer Predictions for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research note issued on Friday, October 2nd. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of NG stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $957,371.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

