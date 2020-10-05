Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) – B.Riley Securit raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Digital Turbine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Krowl now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

APPS opened at $34.38 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,101 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $29,018,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 1,136,623 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $4,830,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $13,559,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

