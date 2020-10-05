Boenning Scattergood Comments on Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2,372.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 108,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.