Beyondspring Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyondspring in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of BYSI opened at $13.47 on Monday. Beyondspring has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $405.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Beyondspring by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyondspring by 13.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

