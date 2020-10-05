Analysts Offer Predictions for Redfin Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Redfin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,556,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $645,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Redfin by 368.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth $168,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $204,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.