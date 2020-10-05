Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insmed in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. Insmed has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Insmed by 25.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Insmed by 107.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Earnings History and Estimates for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NVIDIA
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NVIDIA
Boralex Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Boralex Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts
Brokers Offer Predictions for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings
Digital Turbine Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share
Digital Turbine Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share
Boenning Scattergood Comments on Independent Bank Co.’s FY2022 Earnings
Boenning Scattergood Comments on Independent Bank Co.’s FY2022 Earnings
ALX Oncology Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of Per Share
ALX Oncology Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report