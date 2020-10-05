Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insmed in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. Insmed has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Insmed by 25.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Insmed by 107.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

