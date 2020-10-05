Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tivity Health Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Tivity Health stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $710.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tivity Health by 946.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tivity Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tivity Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 212,532 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.