COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s (CMPGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

