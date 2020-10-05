Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $20.24 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.