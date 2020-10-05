Truist Securiti Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

MRO opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $437,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 54.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,026,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 362,763 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 246.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,469 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 128.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

