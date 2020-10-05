Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Commerzbank raised shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get BAYERISCHE MOTO/S alerts:

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.