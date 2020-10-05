Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBBY. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

