Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.40.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $335.05 on Monday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $344.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cintas by 30.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 289.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

