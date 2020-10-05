FY2021 EPS Estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HNNMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 1.24.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

