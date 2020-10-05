Analysts Issue Forecasts for COLRUYT SA/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for COLRUYT SA/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COLRUYT SA/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

CUYTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ABN Amro downgraded COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. COLRUYT SA/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CUYTY stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a boost from COLRUYT SA/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

COLRUYT SA/ADR Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

