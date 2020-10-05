FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Straumann Holding AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Straumann in a report released on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $24.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2022 earnings at $26.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of SAUHF opened at $1,046.94 on Monday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $575.00 and a 1-year high of $1,059.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $986.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $864.53.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

