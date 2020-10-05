Short Interest in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Decreases By 9.4%

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.