Short Interest in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Decreases By 9.3%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eMagin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of eMagin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of EMAN opened at $1.23 on Monday. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

