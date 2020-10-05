Short Interest in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Decreases By 9.3%

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eMagin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of eMagin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of EMAN opened at $1.23 on Monday. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in South Jersey Industries Inc Decreases By 9.4%
Short Interest in South Jersey Industries Inc Decreases By 9.4%
Short Interest in eMagin Co. Decreases By 9.3%
Short Interest in eMagin Co. Decreases By 9.3%
Short Interest in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Decreases By 9.3%
Short Interest in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Decreases By 9.3%
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Barnes Group Inc. Short Interest Update
Barnes Group Inc. Short Interest Update
NanoXplore Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
NanoXplore Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report