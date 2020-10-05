Short Interest in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Decreases By 9.3%

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 59,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

