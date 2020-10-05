Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 8,630,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 682,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

NEPT opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.64. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 142.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

NEPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares during the period. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

