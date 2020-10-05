Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 752,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on B shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.