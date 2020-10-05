NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.46 on Monday. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Earnings History and Estimates for NanoXplore (CVE:GRA)

