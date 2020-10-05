Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Update

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $387.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.
