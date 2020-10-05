Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Update

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $387.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.