Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $27.96 on Friday. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,750,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $135,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $17,823,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

